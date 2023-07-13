Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce report puts forward exciting recommendations for Tipperary

The Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce report has put forward some exciting recommendations for Tipperary.

This 200 page report is the output from an estimated 5,000 hours work to progress the economic development potential of the Shannon Estuary region which also includes Clare, Limerick, and Kerry.

The taskforce believe the estuary can become the staging post for the ‘Atlantic Green Digital Corridor’ which Chairman Barry O’Sullivan says would be the world’s leading green powered digital hub.





Locally there are five key recommendations which include further development of Greenways, improving indoor tourist attractions, and proposed 360 megawatt pumped storage project in Silvermines.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County council Joe McGrath was present at the report launch having served as a committee member and he told Tipp FM the plans for Lisheen are also significant:

“The report identified a number of measure for Tipperary which are there as opportunities, for example the further development of the National Bio-economy campus in Lisheen, not just renewable energy but in the bio-economy sector as well.

“This presents an opportunity for Tipperary.

“So for Tipperary the opportunities are in areas such as transport logistics for example.”