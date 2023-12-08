Shane MacGowan receives heartwarming sendoff in Nenagh

The funeral of Shane MacGowan has come to a conclusion in Nenagh.

The mass began at 3.30pm at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance along with many famous faces paying tribute to the great musician.





Gerry Adams spoke at the beginning of the mass, he says Shane’s music will live forever:

“My words are words of gratitude. Gratitude for Shane’s genius, for his songs, for his creativity and for his attitude.

“Gratitude for his humour and his intelligence and his compassion.

“Grateful for his vulnerabilities, his knowledge and his modesty.

“Your music will live forever, you are the measurer of our dreams.

“Go raibh míle maith agat Shane MacGowan”

Actor Johnny Depp read out one of the prayers of the faithful in Nenagh during the mass whilst Nick Cave performed ‘A rainy night in Soho’ among a long list of musical performances at the ceremony.

Shane’s sister Siobhán spoke about her brother towards the end of the ceremony:

“So Shane, you did what you dreamed.

“You did what you said you were going to do in those long ago days in Tipperary and you did it with such heart and fire.

“A fire that is not dimmed in death, for you have lit that fire and it now burns in Ireland and all over the World.

“And so Shane, with words from dad and I, your little sister and your father, we are so proud of you, so very proud of you our darling.”

Following the mass, huge crowds lined the streets of Nenagh as the beloved musician made one final journey through the town as his music rang out on the speakers.