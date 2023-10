A planning application for a residential care facility in West Tipp has been refused.

Kildare based Nua Healthcare Ltd had sought a change of use for Rathellen House which is a former bed & breakfast at Raheen, Golden.

The application before Tipperary County Council was for a care facility accommodating 1 staff member and 8 service users.





Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the site of the proposed development is located in close proximity to the preferred route for the N24 upgrade.