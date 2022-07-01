Positive assessment by Mental Health Commission of South East healthcare

The South East Community Healthcare has welcomed the publication of the Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report.

Following inspections across the South East Community Healthcare, the Heywood Lodge residential care centre for Rehabilitation and Recovery Psychiatry of Late Life and Continuing Care, in Clonmel, was among the list of centres that were highlighted for achieving 100% compliance.

Head of Service/Mental Health for the HSE, David Heffernanin, has commended the work of the acute inpatient units and residential units in the South East.





He added that these facilities were without occurrences of overcapacity in the last year and that he looks forward to continuing to meet the expectations set by the Mental Health Commission.

The mental health team for North Tipperary had no comment at this time.