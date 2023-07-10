Planning officials consider proposals to convert shopping centre in North Tipp

Planning officials are currently considering proposals to convert part of a shopping centre in North Tipp into residential units.

Double M Investments Ltd has applied to Tipperary County Council for a change of use of five vacant retail ground floor units at Riverside Shopping Centre, Shannon Street, Borrisokane.

If approved these would be converted into eight apartments comprising of five 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units.





The project would also include a communal private open space for use of the residents of the apartments.

A decision on the planning application is due by August 15th.