People of Tipperary encouraged to take part in review of schools transport scheme

Parents, students and education stakeholders in Tipperary are being encouraged to take part in a review of the school transport scheme.

The review closes on February 10th, and it aims to assess the school transport scheme for children with special educational needs, as well as the schemes for primary and post-primary schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley is encouraging participation in the surveys, saying they’ll inform future policy and operation of the school transport scheme.





Parents and guardians are invited to complete a survey, which is accessible via the attached link (https://dessurveys.education.gov.ie/surveys/parent-and-guardian-school-transport-survey) and on Gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview.

Post-primary students are also invited to complete a survey which is accessible via the attached link (https://dessurveys.education.gov.ie/surveys/post-primary-pupils-school-transport-survey) and on Gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview.