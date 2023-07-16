People in Tipp warned about scam messages circulating around the county

People in Tipperary are being warned about the latest scam messages circulating around the county.

Members of the public in Cahir have expressed concerns to Gardaí about text messages from people claiming to be a relative.

The fraudsters claim to be a family member who has lost their phone and will eventually request money.





Sergeant in charge at Clonmel Garda Station Margaret Kelly has this advice:

“If you receive a message from an unknown number just be cautious.

“Contact somebody who is with the person that is supposed to be at the loss of this property.

“My advice would be to just delete those messages.

“Fraud is becoming so sophisticated that you nearly have to be second guessing everything.

“Be cautious about all of these messages.”