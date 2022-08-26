People in Tipp aged 50 and over invited to get next Covid booster vaccine

People aged 50 and over in Tipperary are being invited to get their next Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The HSE have called on members of the public within this age bracket across the South East – which covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford – to get the booster for increased immunity and protection against serious illness.

People in Tipp can now book their booster appointment from today at the county’s designated HSE Vaccination Centre located in Gortnafleur, Clonmel.





Women who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also being invited to book their next booster at the vaccination centre or from participating GPs and pharmacies.