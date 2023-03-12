Number of projects in Tipp included in latest Built Heritage Investment Scheme

A number of projects in Tipperary have been included in the latest Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).
They are among 556 across the country which will share total funding of €4.5 million.
26 projects in the Premier County will get over €140,000 between them.
The scheme assists owners of heritage structures to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects.
Among the local historic structures included in this year’s BHIS are St. Mary’s Church in Killenaule, the Wolfe Tone Memorial in Thurles, the Old Parochial House in Borrisokane and Dromore House in Newport.
Full list of Tipp BHIS recipients, allocation and works:
- €7,100 to Bawnbeg, Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, for interior structural repair and chimney reconstruction.
- €9,600 to J Ryan, Graigue, Clogheen, for the repair of thatch roof (this amount includes €2,500 under main stream).
- €7,177 to Thatch Monsea, Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh, for roof repairs to slate roof, including reinstallment of original slates, and repairs to wall and mill machinery.
- €9,500 to 1978 Wolfe Tone Memorial, Liberty Square, Thurles, for essential repairs and cleaning of monument.
- €3,000 to Curraghbawn House, Newtown, Nenagh, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €2,500 to Coalfield House, The Commons, Thurles, mitigation of damp.
- €11,000 to the Old Parochial House, Mill Street, Borrisokane, for roof repairs, structures and coverings, including lead work.
- €11,000 to St Mary’s Church, Bailey Street, Killenaule, for rainwater goods repair/replacement.
- €3,000 to 132 Main Street, Templemore, for the installation of appropriate secondary glazing.
- €3,000 to Lower Gate House (formerly Camus House), Lower Gate St, Loughnafina, Cashel, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €2,500 to Bawnbeg, Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, Cahir, for interior structural repairs and chimney reconstruction.
- €2,500 to Kilcorron House, Lorrha, Nenagh, for rainwater goods repair/replacement.
- €9,000 to the Church of St John the Baptist, Clonoulty, for the repair of bell tower.
- €2,500 to the T Mason Building, Friar Street, Thurles, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €3,000 to Dromore House, Newport, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €3,000 to Ballyboe, Ballypatrick, Co Tiperary, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €3,500 to Cahir Presbyterian Church, Abbey Street, Cahir, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €7,000 to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Thurles, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €5,000 to Labourers Cottage, Greenmount, Newcastle, for roof repairs.
- €9,500 to McGrath’s Shop, Main Street, Fethard, for the stabilisation of masonry.
- €3,500 to Grenane House, Tipperary, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €11,000 to Alta Villa, Cashel Road, Barnora, Cahir, for roof repairs, structures and coverings, including lead work.
- €3,000 to Ballybrado House, Ballybrado House, Cahir, for historic window glass conservation/protection,.
- €9,500 to 7 Castle Street, Cahir, for roof chimney and roof repairs, the removal of render and replacement of render to front and repair windows to front.
- €3,500 to the old AIB Building, Bank Street, Templemore, for historic window glass conservation/protection.
- €2,500 to Thatch Monsea, Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh, for roof repairs to slate roof, including reinstallment of original slates, repairs to wall and mill machinery.