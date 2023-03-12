Number of projects in Tipp included in latest Built Heritage Investment Scheme

A number of projects in Tipperary have been included in the latest Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

They are among 556 across the country which will share total funding of €4.5 million.

26 projects in the Premier County will get over €140,000 between them.





The scheme assists owners of heritage structures to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects.

Among the local historic structures included in this year’s BHIS are St. Mary’s Church in Killenaule, the Wolfe Tone Memorial in Thurles, the Old Parochial House in Borrisokane and Dromore House in Newport.

Full list of Tipp BHIS recipients, allocation and works: