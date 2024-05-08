Ryan: N24 upgrade must be delivered

The governments lack of commitment to the N24 upgrade through South Tipp is costing the taxpayer money.

That’s the claim from Sinn Féin local election candidate Anne Marie Ryan.

She began her political career as an Independent and member of the March4Tipp lobby group.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Ryan said having to seek funding every year to keep the project alive makes no sense.

“You’re not going to stop then after you’ve spent €5 or €6 million which has actually happened before. When the N24 was on the cards originally in Tipperary a good 10 or 15 years ago money would have been spent back then which was then scrapped. It was no longer valid because we had new regulations and environmental impact assessments and different routes being chosen. So we’re wasting taxpayers money. For me the N24 from Cahir through Bansha, Tipperary Town, Limerick Junction to Monard – we need to deliver on that project.”