Ours To Protect – Solid Fuel – Colette Moloney

Tipperary County Council in partnership with five other Local Authorities, carried out solid fuel sampling to monitor compliance with the requirements of the Air Pollution Act 1987 (Solid Fuels) Regulations 2022.

Of the six samples obtained by Tipperary County Council, five were found to breach the prescribed sulphur limit.

Senior Executive Scientist with Tipperary County Council says the public should only purchase solid fuel from reputable fuel merchants.

They should also check the product is marked as complying with the Air Pollution Act.

The regulations require that retailers only market approved fuels and are urged to check with their suppliers.

The burning of high sulphur coal products creates air pollution from (i) sulphur dioxide (SO2) which causes respiratory problems, and (ii) increased levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that can pass through the lungs and enter the blood stream causing cardiopulmonary disorders and strokes. The vast majority of the deaths attributable to air pollution in Ireland are caused by fine particulate matter.