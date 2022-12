A number of properties that had been in county council ownership have been disposed of.

At the recent County Council Meeting, notices were passed to sell seven properties that are no longer of any use to the Executive.

These include two plots of land to facilitate the installation or upgrade of substations by the ESB in both Twomileborris and Templemore.





Others disposed of included plots adjoined to privately owned properties that mapping errors incorrectly stated as belonging to the council.