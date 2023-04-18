North Tipp Spar revealed as store that sold €1million ticket at the weekend

A North Tipperary Spar has been revealed as the store that sold the ticket for the top prize of €1,000,000 at the weekend.

The local Spar, located in Borrisokane, is celebrating today after it was announced that the winning Daily Millions prize came from their store.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize and is urging Premier players to check their ticket numbers.





The winning numbers for Saturday’s 2pm Daily Millions draw were: 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38, and the bonus was 10.