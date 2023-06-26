Night-time restrictions in place for Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply

Customers on the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply are facing into night-time restrictions.

Uisce Éireann say this is due to operational issues at the water treatment plant which has resulted in local reservoir levels depleting to unsatisfactory levels.

As a result, and to help water levels refill to a satisfactory standard, night-time water restrictions will take place each night from 9pm until 7am from tonight until next Friday.





During this time, people in a number of areas will experience low pressure and/or outages – these include Goatenbridge, Newcastle, Ardfinnan, Grange, Knocklofty, Kilcommon, Ballybrado, Castlegrace and surrounding areas.

It can take two to three hours following low pressure for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as water refills the network.