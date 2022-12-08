New Tipperary nursing home to break ground before Christmas

A health facility in Tipperary is to see construction commence before Christmas.

The Department of Health confirmed that five of the seven public private partnership (PPP) sites nationwide are to see their projects start in the coming weeks.

Under the Community Nursing Homes PPP Project 530 beds will be delivered overall in sites at Ardee, Athlone, Killarney, Middleton, St. Finbarr’s, Thomastown, and in Clonmel.





The local site, St Anthony’s, will see the construction of a replacement building for the South Tipperary Community Nursing Home providing 50 beds.

The announcement has been welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill, and his colleagues at local level.