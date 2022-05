A new Men’s Shed has launched in Moycarkey-Borris.

Ireland has become one of the leading nations for men’s sheds in recent years, with the most sheds per capita at around 450 nationally.

On Thursday last, another was added to the list when Len Gaynor, former Tipp hurler and manager, launched the shed at the GAA grounds in Littleton.





Local councillor Sean Ryan from the area was the second speaker on the night, where a photo exhibition was also unveiled.