New car sales in Tipperary up nearly 13% so far this year compared to 2020

New car sales in Tipperary are up nearly 13% so far this year compared to 2020.

However they are still well below pre-pandemic figures.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry 1,739 new cars have been registered in the Premier County between January and the end of June this year.





This compares with 1,540 over the same period last year but well below the pre-pandemic figure of 2,160 recorded in the first six months of 2019.

85 electric cars bearing a 211 T reg were recorded – up in excess of 157% on the 201 reg.

Light Commercial vehicle sales have soared by over 70% to 532 in Tipp in the first half of this year compared with 310 in 2020 and 386 over the same period in 2019.

51 Heavy Commercial vehicles have been registered in Tipperary so far this year – up nearly a quarter on the first six months of 2020 but 20% down on the pre-covid figure of 64 in the first half of 2019.

Nationally new car sales have totaled 63,867 to the end of June which is up 20% on 2020 but down 20% on 2019.