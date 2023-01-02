New arts strategy in the works in Tipp for 2023-2027

A new arts strategy is in the pipeline for the Premier county.

At the recent County Council Meeting, councillors were briefed on a proposal for the Draft Tipperary Arts Strategy 2023-2027.

The plan will aim to support and encourage the arts around the county for the next 4 years.





There will be continued funding for various festivals across Tipperary, as well as projects with schools to get kids interested in the arts.

The proposal was passed at the meeting, with councillors saying that it will build on the already successful arts sector in the county.