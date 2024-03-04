Nenagh’s Nutshed crowned Tipperary’s National Enterprise Award Winners for 2024

Nutshed from Nenagh have been named as Tipperary’s National Enterprise Award Winners for 2024.

The Local Enterprise Office have announced that owners Evie & Eliza Ward will be sent forward to represent the county at the National Enterprise Awards Ceremony in Dublin this May.

Today is the start of Local Enterprise Week with 16 events on across the county aimed at helping local small businesses to grow.





The schedule includes an Artificial Intelligence Workshop at The Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh, a Green Hub launch at The Ballykisteen Hotel and a Celebration of International Women’s Day which in The Aherlow House Hotel.

There’s also a major Retail Symposium at the Horse & Jockey Hotel on Wednesday night – The Retail Edge event is set to equip local retailers with invaluable insights and strategies, featuring expert speakers, industry leaders, and mentors.