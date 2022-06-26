National review on town centre speed limits to lead local process

The local authority is awaiting the results of a national review on town centre speed limits before conducting their own review.

Councillor Maírín McGrath asked the county council when they intended to carry out the speed limit review for Tipperary which is due.

She was informed that Government were considering introducing a 30km slow zone in all town centres and should that happen it would influence their review.





That national review is due to be completed by the end of the year, thus delaying their own report.

However, it was remarked that such a decision at national level would make the process easier and more straight forward locally.