National heritage award for a Cahir historical group

A Cahir historical group have won a national heritage award.

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh won the Heritage Sharing Award for their project that celebrated local women.

Their project involved the erection of plaques to honour these women and a map online, which has been viewed more than 20,000 times by people all over the world.





Group member Josephine O’Neill told Tipp FM it was great to get the award and also further recognition for the women they researched.

“We were ecstatic, it was just amazing because there was 1,050 projects all over Ireland and then six national winners.

“We won the Heritage Sharing Award and this was really important for us because this award was given to a group who connected to a group who were seldom considered or celebrated in local heritage.”