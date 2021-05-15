National award for Tipperary secondary school

A Tipperary secondary school has been honoured at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland Awards.

A team from The Abbey School in Tipp Town has picked up the Silver Award for their ‘Use Your Head Use Your Helmet’ project.

It aims to raise awareness of acquired brain injury in young Irish people focusing on the lack of helmet wearing by young cyclists.





This was done through multiple initiatives including by creating a prototype device to remind cyclists to wear a helmet when sitting on their bike.

The team has received a prize bursary of 1,000 euro which can be put towards developing their idea.