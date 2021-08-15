Mr. Price store to open in Tipperary Town

Mr. Price has announced they will be opening their fourth store in the Premier County.

The Irish owned discount retailer, which already has stores in Nenagh, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, will begin trading in Tipperary Town at 12 noon on Thursday, August 19th.

The new store has created 20 new jobs for the town and will be located in Tipperary Town Retail Park, Limerick Road.





Laura Blighe, Marketing Director for Mr. Price commented:

“We are delighted to open our fourth Tipperary store. We have created 20 new jobs and there has been a huge amount of interest from applicants looking to join the team.

“We sell a bit of everything from, cleaning, Pet supplies, stationery and lots more, all at unparalleled low prices.

“The new store is fully stocked with all your back-to-school essentials all at unbeatable low prices and we can’t wait to welcome customers into the new store.”