Morris: Money is being wasted on project consultants

There have been questions raised about the amount of money Tipperary County Council is spending on project consultants.

Cllr Seamie Morris says figures released to him under a freedom of information request showed a spend of over €12 million in consultancy fees.

He highlighted the project on Banba Square in Nenagh and said that over €620,000 had been spent on consultants who have not yet come up with plans for the area.





Councillors in the Nenagh District have called for meetings to be set up with project consultants going forward to ensure money on various projects is being spent wisely.

The Executive informed members that money for consultants comes from the RDF or the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and not the county council’s budget.