Michael Lowry hits out at government over ‘avoidable’ situation in Roscrea

A Tipperary TD has hit out at the government for their ‘lack of strategy’ surrounding the immigration policy.

Deputy Michael Lowry was speaking in the Dáil regarding the ongoing issue surrounding the movement of asylum seekers into the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea.

The Independent TD detailed how the people of Roscrea previously welcomed a direct provision centre along with a centre for Ukrainian refugees without protest.





Michael Lowry says the present situation was avoidable and that the government had let down the people of Roscrea:

“Your government minister is on the run on immigration policy and you’re making it up as you go along.

“How many times have we heard from ministers in this house that there should be consultation and communication?

“In the case of Roscrea, there was no consultation and with the current system we are not getting consultation, we’re not getting openness and transparency.

“What we are getting is deals done, contracts signed, shrouded in secrecy until the last minute.

“This alienates the local community and leads to suspicion and distrust.”