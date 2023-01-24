Meeting to discuss Voluntary Planning Project in Templmore tomorrow night

A meeting is being held to discuss a Voluntary Planning Project in North Tipperary.

Members of the community in Templemore will gather at the Templemore Arms Hotel tomorrow evening at 7pm to talk about the planning application for 24 units near the narrow lane entrance to the park.

Seamus Hassey owns the Old Post Office building in the town and says that when they were originally shown the plans pre-pandemic they were considerably different.





He is calling on all concerned residents in Templemore to attend the meeting where they will discuss whether or not the aesthetic impact and scale is appropriate:

“The original plans shown to us were for a three storey building and it always was three storey building and so it should be and from the back of that running up along the park lane were these bungalows, these lovely single storey bungalows and they weren’t over bearing, wasn’t ruining people’s privacy, wasn’t interfering with people too much. The plans have changed and there was no consultation with anybody in the town Everybody is getting together in the Templemore Arms on Wednesday evening just to have a discussion about it and just before the look of the town is changed forever.”

There are concerns that the development is too big and intrusive for the area.

Seamus goes on to explain just one of the issues for local home owners nearby:

“Houses at the back lets say, they have their own garden area, the sun at the winter time comes round the front part of the town and in summer time the sun goes around the back of the town by the park. Basically at about 12 o’clock in the day the sun is going to be hidden behind the effected route of this three storey apartment block. You have created quality housing absolutely through the town centre first policy but it is not in the right location.”