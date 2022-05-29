Mayoral reception held for Tipperary’s five Little blue Heroes

A Mayoral reception was held recently for Tipperary’s five Little blue Heroes.

Clonmel Community Policing Unit along with Mayor Councillor Michael Murphy organised a special day for 5 of the county’s bravest children.

Honorary Gardai Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and Holly Carroll, attended the reception hosted by Mayor Murphy at the Clonmel Town Hall last week.





The Honorary Gardai got awards in recognition of their outstanding achievement in becoming “Little Blue Heroes” and their great work as Honorary Gardai in Clonmel.

Speaking to Tipp Today this week Sergeant in Thurles Ray Moloney also thanked Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service for lighting up Parnell Street with lights and Sirens:

“These honorary Gardaí were paraded and briefed on their duties at Clonmel Garda Station by Inspector Sean Healy before taking to the streets on the beat and in their mini patrol cars down to the town hall where the Mayor has laid on a presentation ceremony.

“A special word of thanks to Tipperary Fire & Rescue for accompanying us with the heroes to the town hall and again, thanks to our Mayor and the Council for recognising the special honorary Gardaí.

“It was a great day indeed for the children and their proud parents.”