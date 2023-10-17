Man dies following road traffic collision in County Tipperary

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Tipperary.

The incident happened at around 12.05pm on Monday afternoon in the Whitefields area on the Templemore to Thurles road.

The collision involved a truck and a car, with the sole occupant of the car, a man in his 50s was fatally injured.





The sole occupant of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are requesting anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage from the road between 12pm and 12.30pm yesterday to get in contact with them.