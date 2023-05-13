Luka Bloom to take the stage at Nenagh Arts Centre for Beltaine Festival event

Bealtaine Festival events events continue to take place in Tipperary this weekend.

The month-long festival kicked off last week and will feature performances, exhibitions, discussions, workshops, and readings by artists working in different art forms all over Ireland for the month of May.

Luka Bloom, the younger brother of Christy Moore, will take to the Nenagh Arts Centre tonight to perform the Wave Up To The Shore collection.





It consists of 50 songs and tunes from the last 50 years.

Luka Bloom will begin at 8pm, and tickets can be purchased on the Nenagh Arts Centre website.