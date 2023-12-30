Local fire officers reminding Tipperary people to be vigilant over festive period

Telling guests your fire escape plan can help save lives this holiday period.

Tipperary’s Assistant Fire Chief Carol Kennedy says it is extremely important to have a plan in case of a fire and if you have family or friends staying with you over the holidays it’s important that they know what to do if something happens.

She is urging people to ring the emergency services should they feel in danger this festive season:





“We have a lot of visitors calling over Christmas and if you do have someone who is staying overnight, it’s a good idea just to let them know what your escape plan is, so how to get out of the house safely and where to meet outside the house.

“If you are ever in any trouble and there is a fire, those numbers to ring are 999 or 112 and ask for the fire service.”