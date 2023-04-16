Local daily lottery player scoops top prize of €1million in this weekends draw

A lotto player in Tipperary is €1 million euro richer today and becomes the 12th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

The winner, who has yet to come forward, scooped the Daily Million top prize in yesterday’s 2pm draw.

The National Lottery will announce the winning store at an event in Tipperary tomorrow morning.





They are urging all ticket holders in the Premier County to check their numbers carefully.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38 and the bonus number was 10.

Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery has this advice for the winner.

“The advice to all of our daily million players in Tipperary is to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of the 1 million euro life-changing prize. If they are, they should sign the back of the ticket, keep it somewhere safe, and make contact with the National Lottery claims team as soon as possible so we can make arrangements to claim their prize.

“This latest Daily Million win is actually the third Daily Million top prize win of the year so far. This latest winner from Tipperary is our 12th National Lottery winner of 2023 so it’s been a very strong start to the year for National Lottery players.””