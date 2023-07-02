Local councillor highlights timetable issues at Clonmel train station to Minister of State

Clonmel has a fine train station but the timetable is not fit for purpose according to a local Councillor.

Siobhan Ambrose took the opportunity during a recent visit to the town by Minister Jack Chambers to highlight the situation.

She urged the Minister of State at the Department of Transport to see if something could be done to improve the timetable.





“I mean you leave Clonmel at 8 o’clock in the morning and you won’t get into Heuston until 11. Now if you have a hospital appointment or you’re going to college or for any business appointment – you know, at 11 o’clock you’re only getting in to Heuston which means unless your meeting is 12 o’clock or after lunch you’re not going to make that.

“So he was very receptive to that and he’s going to talk to Iarnrod Éireann in relation to that which I welcome.”