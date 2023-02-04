Local councillor calls for a Tipperary Clean-Up

Tipperary should have a big community clean-up event like other counties do.

That’s according to Labour party councillor Fiona Bonfield who raised the matter at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh MD.

She referred to the Team Limerick Clean-Up that takes place in Limerick city and county which sees community groups across the county organise a clean-up event to keep their areas tidy.





The call came amid a debate on ongoing dumping within the Nenagh MD area, with councillors asking what can be done to further deter people from flytipping.