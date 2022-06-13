Local councillor calls out for better supports for children with disabilities from primary school level

A local councillor wants better supports for children with disabilities from primary school level.

Councillor, Richie Molloy, who is also an advocate for family carers, has highlighted the lack of services in Tipp and told Tipp FM that he believes that necessary services should be put in place earlier for children and carers.

“The state will pay hundreds of thousands, and yet they won’t put in the services in the early stages of school. It’s when children are going into primary school, that‘s when the services are needed at their best.





“If you can’t get the private assessment, if you can’t afford it, €600-700 is quite a lot if you are on a carers allowance of €200 and something. For the HSE and the government in general, it just seems so crazy that they don‘t provide those services earlier. “

Councillor Molloy will be a part of South Tipp’s involvement in National Carers Week over the next week and is encouraging the public to get involved to help spread awareness.

National Carers Week will kick off tonight in Clonmel at 7pm with a talk and meditation at Place4U Café.

A special mass for carers and former carers will be held tomorrow morning at 10 am in St Mary’s Irishtown Church, followed by a coffee morning at Place4U Café.

Later tomorrow, Cllr Michael Murphy will hold a mayoral reception at the town hall at 7pm.

National Carers Week will end on Friday with a 5km walk as part of ‘Paws for Cause’, beginning at the Cashel Road roundabout at 10.30am and finishing up at the Talbot Hotel with tea and scones.