LISTEN BACK: Tipperary hurling review – Across The Line June 30th, 2023

Listen back to Friday June 30th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s episode:

– Ken Hogan and Paul look back on the year for the Tipperary senior hurlers





– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly looks ahead to Saturday’s game with Kilkenny

– Samantha Lambert looks ahead to the Tipperary vs Cork All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship clash

– Billy Toomey looks ahead to the Sean Toomey Memorial Tournament in Tipp Town

– Barry Drake joins us for the weekly greyhound update

Listen below: