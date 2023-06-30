LISTEN BACK: Tipperary hurling review – Across The Line June 30th, 2023

Listen back to Friday June 30th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.
On this week’s episode:
– Ken Hogan and Paul look back on the year for the Tipperary senior hurlers
– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly looks ahead to Saturday’s game with Kilkenny
– Samantha Lambert looks ahead to the Tipperary vs Cork All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship clash
– Billy Toomey looks ahead to the Sean Toomey Memorial Tournament in Tipp Town
– Barry Drake joins us for the weekly greyhound update
