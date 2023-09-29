LISTEN BACK: Tipperary county semi-final previews – Across The Line, September 29th, 2023

Listen back to Friday September 29th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy joins the show to preview the county hurling championship semi-finals and the rest of the hurling action this weekend





– We hear from Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane ahead of the county senior camogie semi-finals this weekend

– Tipperary racecourse manager Andrew Hogan fills us in on their biggest card of the year this Sunday

– Barry Drake provides us our weekly greyhound update.

