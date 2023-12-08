LISTEN BACK: Outgoing Tipperary GAA Chairman Joe Kennedy – Across The Line December 8th 2023

Listen back to Friday December 8th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Outgoing Tipperary GAA Chairman Joe Kennedy reflects on his three years in the role and looks ahead to the Saturday’s Tipperary GAA annual convention.





– Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan looks ahead to a weekend of Munster Junior Cup ties in Tipperary

– Clonmel Rugby Club’s Joe Winston talks about their season so far and their meeting with Midleton on Saturday.

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

Listen back below: