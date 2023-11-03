LISTEN BACK: Niall O’Meara interview – Across The Line November 3rd 2023

Listen back to Friday November 3rd 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Niall O’Meara opens up on his retirement from inter county hurling and reflects on his career with Tipperary





– Anthony Shelly talks about the new Tipperary management setup and looks ahead to Saturday’s intermediate football final replay

– Clare FM’s Derrick Lynch fills us in on Lorrha’s opponents Corofin in the Munster Intermediate hurling quarter-final

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

Listen below: