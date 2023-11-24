LISTEN BACK: Murtagh Brennan, Commercials & Camogie – Across The Line November 24th 2023

Listen back to Friday November 24th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary GAA CEO Murtagh Brennan joins Paul to talk about an upcoming fundraiser and the year so far





– Anthony Shelly previews Clonmel Commercials vs Dingle in the Munster senior football semi-final

– Drom-Inch senior camogie manager Matthew McGrath speaks ahead of their Munster final vs Sarsfields whilst Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to that game and the Munster intermediate camogie final involving Shannon Rovers

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

Listen below: