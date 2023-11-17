LISTEN BACK: Munster Club Championship preview – Across The Line November 17th 2023

Listen back to Friday November 17th’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Kiladangan manager John O’Meara looks ahead to their game against Clonlara whilst Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star also joins in to look ahead to the weekend’s hurling





– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to Drom-Inch’s Munster senior camogie semi-final against De La Salle

– Nenagh Ormond’s Director of Rugby John Long updates us on the weekend’s AIL and reacts to the club being named Munster senior club of the year

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

