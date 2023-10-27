LISTEN BACK: Kiladangan vs Thurles Sarsfields replay – Across The Line – October 27th, 2023

Listen back to Friday October 27th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian joins Paul to preview the replay of the county senior hurling final between Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields





– Mike Currane from AFLW Ireland provides us with an update on how the Tipperary contingent are performing in the Women’s AFL

– Tipp FM’s Stephen Keogh talks about his preparations for Sunday’s Dublin Marathon

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update

Listen below: