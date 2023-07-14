LISTEN BACK: Divisional finals & semi-finals, Tipp ladies relegation battle – Across The Line July 14th, 2023

Listen back to Friday July 14th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sporting action in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy of the Tipperary Star joins Paul to look ahead to the weekend’s North and Mid Tipp games





– John O’Shea previews two hurling finals happening in the West division this weekend

– Tipp ladies football team selector Tony Smith previews Saturday’s relegation semi-final against Waterford

– Barry Drake provides us our weekly greyhound update.

Listen below: