Listen back to Friday October 6th 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly joins Paul to look ahead to the weekend of county football semi-finals





– Tony Smith previews an exciting weekend of county ladies football finals in Tipperary

– Clonmel Rugby’s Joe Winston talks about their ambitions ahead of the new AIL season this weekend

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update

Listen below: