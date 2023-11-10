LISTEN BACK: Can Commercials progress? How to improve football – Across The Line November 10th 2023

Listen back to Friday November 10th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey joins Paul to talk about their upcoming Munster quarter-final with Newcastle West





– Anthony Shelly previews the weekend’s football action whilst also discussing ways of improving the sport as a spectacle

– Peter Silke of Cashel rugby club looks ahead to the weekend’s AIL action

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

