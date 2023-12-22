LISTEN BACK: Alan Quinlan on Munster vs Leinster & U21 hurling preview – Across The Line December 22nd 2023

Listen back to Friday December 22nd 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll previews the weekend of sport in Tipperary for the last time in 2023.

On this week’s show:

– Former Munster player and Tipp native Alan Quinlan looks ahead to Munster vs Leinster whilst also talking about how 2023 fared for Tipp players Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery, Brian Gleeson and Ben Healy.





– Enda Treacy looks ahead to the weekend’s U21 county hurling games whilst also discussing Tipp’s prospects in 2024 and the possibility of a change to handpassing in hurling.

Listen back below: