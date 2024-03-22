LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – March 22nd, 2024

Listen back to Friday March 22nd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary captain Ronan Maher, selector TJ Ryan and former manager Ken Hogan look ahead to Sunday’s National Hurling League semi-final with Clare





– Tipp football selector Paul Fitzgerald talks about the league campaign so far and the final game against Leitrim on Sunday

– Geraldine Kinane previews Tipp’s Division 2B league final against Cork and the senior’s league game with Kilkenny

– Clonmel pro boxer Shauna O’Keeffe features on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: