LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – March 15th, 2024

Listen back to Friday March 15th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of spot in Tipperary,

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star looks ahead to Tipperary vs Antrim in the National Hurling League





– Anthony Shelly gives his thoughts ahead of Tipperary vs Wexford in the National Football League

– Tipperary U20 football manager Niall Fitzgerald talks about their Munster campaign which gets underway on Friday evening

– Irish rugby international and Fethard native Dorothy Wall is the feature on this week’s ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

Listen back below: