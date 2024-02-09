LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, February 9th 2024

Listen back to Friday February 9th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll previews the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Irish U20 international & Munster rugby star Brian Gleeson is this week’s feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’





– Seán Flynn gives his thoughts on Tipperary vs Galway in the National Hurling League

– Barry Ryan discusses the potential change to the local soccer calendar and previews this weekend’s FAI Junior Cup round of 16 games

– Barry Drake looks ahead to the weekend’s greyhound racing

