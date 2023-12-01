LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, December 1st 2023

Listen back to Friday December 1st, 2023’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s episode:

– Paul catches up with Borrisokane professional darts player Dylan Slevin following his TV debut at the Players Championships Finals last weekend





– Mike Currane from AFLW Ireland looks ahead to this weekend’s AFLW Grand Final featuring two Tipperary players whilst also looking back on the season gone by for all Tipperary players in Australia

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

Listen below: