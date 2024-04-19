LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, April 19th 2024

Listen back to Friday April 19th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary senior hurling selector TJ Ryan speaks on the Munster senior hurling championship

– Tipperary minor camogie manager John Ryan talks about their All-Ireland semi-final this weekend

– Cashel RFS head coach Ray Moloney talks ahead of their AIL Division 2A semi-final against Barnhall

– Tipperary ladies football goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick is the feature on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake previews our weekly greyhound racing update

Listen back below: